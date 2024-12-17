Your Christmas reading sorted with this two-month free trial from Readly

Enjoy festive favourites like Radio Times with Readly's two-month free trial | Readly

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christmas is the perfect time to cosy up with a good read, and with Readly’s two-month free trial, you’ll have access to thousands of magazines and newspapers without spending a penny

Readly’s digital magazine app gives you access to more than 7,500 magazines and newspapers on your tablet or phone, and right now, you can try it for free for two months - plenty of time to dive into festive issues or start planning for the new year.

If interiors are your thing, you can flick through Elle Decoration, Country Living and House Beautiful.

There’s Good Food for the foodies and Gardeners’ World for the green-fingered among us, and Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Grazia for lovers of fashion and women’s lifestyle.

Catch up with the latest celebrity gossip with Hello, Okay and Closer, and there’s National Geographic, New Scientist and Time Magazine to learn something new from.

For parenting, Green Parent is a great read, and there are countless health and wellbeing magazines if you’re after some ‘new year, new you’ inspiration.

There are niche titles for almost any interest - think cross stitch, history, cars, sailing, pets - literally, anything you can think of.

And you’ll be just in time for all the bumper Christmas editions - including that festive favourite Radio Times - as well as extensive archives of each title - so you won’t be short of reading material.

And it’s not just magazines. Readly also includes daily newspapers like The Guardian, The Mirror and The Express, alongside their weekend supplements. For a broader perspective on current affairs, The Week is always worth a read.

The great thing about Readly is the app works on your phone or tablet, letting you download issues for offline reading - and it’s also an eco-friendly option as you can read as many magazines as you like without worrying about waste.

The digital mag company said its users contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions - so if you’re a magazine fiend who worries about your impact on the planet, a digital subscription app like Readly is a great solution.

The two-month free trial is the perfect excuse to rediscover your favourite magazines and discover news ones. Whether it’s motoring, cooking, tech, travel or interiors, you’re bound to find something that sparks your interest.