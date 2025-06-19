27 of the most adorable photos showing children from primary schools around Northern Ireland in 2007

Bright smiles beam from cherubic faces in these adorable photos taking you back to noughties primary school days in Northern Ireland.

This retro picture gallery captures some of the best shots of youngsters at primary schools around Northern Ireland in 2007.

Little angels, reindeer and shepherds are seen in costume for their Christmas plays, school choirs are pictured in full flow, and delighted pupils are shown meeting a very special visitor.

These photos also show some of the best-loved teachers and headteachers you may remember from back then, and one long-standing servant being given an emotional send-off.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and can you spot yourself, your child or anyone you recognise?

Peter Mitchell, Rebecca Ferguson and Kimberly Moorman pictured at the Portstewart Primary School Christmas concert in 2007

1. Big bow ties

Peter Mitchell, Rebecca Ferguson and Kimberly Moorman pictured at the Portstewart Primary School Christmas concert in 2007 | National World Photo: National World

Reindeer in the 2007 Glynn Primary School Christmas production

2. Spot the red nose

Reindeer in the 2007 Glynn Primary School Christmas production | National World Photo: National World

Children from Mrs Graham's P3 class at Fairview Primary School ready to perform their play about Goldilocks in 2007

3. Goldilocks

Children from Mrs Graham's P3 class at Fairview Primary School ready to perform their play about Goldilocks in 2007 | National World Photo: National World

P4 pupils making Second World War houses during the St MacNissi's Primary School open day in 2007

4. St MacNissi's

P4 pupils making Second World War houses during the St MacNissi's Primary School open day in 2007 | National World Photo: National World

