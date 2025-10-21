But many of the nation’s most historic, biggest and best-loved breweries have closed over the years.

This retro photo gallery captures life at more than a dozen of those lost breweries around the UK, from Scotland to England’s south coast, where some of the country’s most popular tipples were once made.

It shows employees hard at work inside those breweries, skimming yeast, rolling barrels and, most importantly, taste-testing the end product.

This trip down memory lane also features the much-loved old dray horses, and the centuries-old initation ceremony called ‘trussing the cooper’, in which workers completing their apprenticeship were rolled around the brewery in a barrel containing beer and wood shavings.

Three of the lost breweries pictured were at one time the largest in the world, churning out hundreds of millions of pints a year.

Some closed many years ago and have been demolished but others were lost much more recently and are awaiting redevelopment.

Several of the beers made at these breweries were among the most popular in the UK during the 60s, 70s and 80s. Some are still made elsewhere, but others are no longer available.

Did you work at one of the breweries, or do you know anyone who did, and how many of the beers made there have you sampled over the years?

1 . McEwan's Bottling the beer at McEwan's Brewery, Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in April 1960. William McEwan opened the Fountain Brewery in 1856. McEwan's later merged with Newcastle Breweries to form Scottish & Newcastle. The Fountain Brewery closed in 2005, with production moving to the Caledonian Brewery and John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster. The McEwan's brand was sold to Heineken in 2008 and acquired by Marston's in 2017, with cans and bottles now brewed in Bedford, England. | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Fermenting The huge fermenting vessels at Tetley's brewery, in Leeds, in 1968. The original brewery was opened on the south banks of the river Aire in Leeds in 1822 and by the late 2000s, 200 million pints of beer were being brewed on the site every year. Tetley's was taken over in 1998 by Danish brewers Carlsberg. In 2008, citing falling demand for beer as the reason, they announced plans to close the Leeds brewery in 2011 and move production to Northampton. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Cannon Brewery The William Stones Cannon Brewery, on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, in January 1990. The brewery was founded in 1868 by William Stones, was bought by Bass in 1968, and closed in 1999. The firm was famous for Stones Bitter, which was one of the UK's most popular beers in the 1980s, and is still made today. The old Cannon Brewery site is set for redevelopment. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales