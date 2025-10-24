Northern Ireland retro: 24 of the best nostalgic photos capturing the joy of noughties days out

A boy leaps into the water with carefree abandon, young thrill-seekers test their nerve on fairground rides, and a girl builds sandcastles with her aunt.

These nostalgic photos capture the simple pleasures of days out around Northern Ireland during the noughties.

From exploring the beach in Bangor and Newcastle to hands-on science experiments at W5 or stepping into the past at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, they show people enjoying some of Northern Ireland’s top attractions.

This retro photo gallery also features trips to the aquarium at Portaferry, friends enjoying chips with a view beside Strangford Lough, and crowds admiring the spectacle of the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of days out around Northern Ireland? If they’ve left you hungry for more noughties nostalgia, why not check out our photo gallery looking back at primary school life in 2007?

John Paul Teggart, 11, having fun at Strangford Harbour in 2009

1. Leap of faith

John Paul Teggart, 11, having fun at Strangford Harbour in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill

Emma Pepin, 2, from Portstewart with the seaweed she found at the beach in Newcastle, Co Down, in 2009

2. Look what I found

Emma Pepin, 2, from Portstewart with the seaweed she found at the beach in Newcastle, Co Down, in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill

Ronan Doyle, 7, Natalie McKenna, 8, Ann Curley, 10, and Andrea Curley, 14, from Belfast, pictured with Quartermaster Cosson Thomas (from Brest, France) on the Etoile Ship at the Tall Ships festival in Belfast in 2009

3. Ahoy there

Ronan Doyle, 7, Natalie McKenna, 8, Ann Curley, 10, and Andrea Curley, 14, from Belfast, pictured with Quartermaster Cosson Thomas (from Brest, France) on the Etoile Ship at the Tall Ships festival in Belfast in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill

Brothers Jack and Ryan Matthews, aged 5 and 4, from Newry, at the Tall Ships festival in Belfast in 2009

4. Arr, me hearties!

Brothers Jack and Ryan Matthews, aged 5 and 4, from Newry, at the Tall Ships festival in Belfast in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill

