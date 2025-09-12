Northern Ireland retro: 28 of the best photos of noughties nights out at popular pubs and clubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST

These photos will transport you back to the noughties, and great nights out at pubs and clubs around Northern Ireland.

Revellers are pictured cutting loose at the launch of a new nightclub, pub quiz teams are seen battling it out for glory, and members of the community are shown pulling together to raise money for good causes.

Have you been to any of the pubs and nightclubs pictured in this retro photo gallery, and do you recognise anyone you know?

Rachael Moss, Damian Donnelly and Sinead Hegarty pictured at Sense Nightclub, Cookstown

1. Looking back

Rachael Moss, Damian Donnelly and Sinead Hegarty pictured at Sense Nightclub, Cookstown | National World

Photo Sales
Steven Warwick, manager at McNultys, Coleraine, and Steven Kane, manager of Sweeneys Wine Bar in Portballintrae, toast their success in making it to the finals of the Pub of the Year awards

2. Cheers!

Steven Warwick, manager at McNultys, Coleraine, and Steven Kane, manager of Sweeneys Wine Bar in Portballintrae, toast their success in making it to the finals of the Pub of the Year awards | National World

Photo Sales
Representatives of 'Pub Of The Year' County Armagh nomineesat the bar. Pictured from left are Richard Crooks, of Pretty Mary's, Moira; Paula Lavery, of Joe Macs, Portadown; and Frankie McKenna, of McKenna's Bar, Armagh, with Nicola Carruthers, of the Federation of The Retail Licensed Trade, competition organizers.

3. Cheers

Representatives of 'Pub Of The Year' County Armagh nomineesat the bar. Pictured from left are Richard Crooks, of Pretty Mary's, Moira; Paula Lavery, of Joe Macs, Portadown; and Frankie McKenna, of McKenna's Bar, Armagh, with Nicola Carruthers, of the Federation of The Retail Licensed Trade, competition organizers. | National World

Photo Sales
Revellers in the new look Earth nightclub at its official opening

4. At the bar

Revellers in the new look Earth nightclub at its official opening | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PubsNorthern IrelandNightclubsNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice