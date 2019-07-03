Parades Commission slammed after restrictions placed on key Twelfth parade

The Parades Commission’s decision to prevent two Belfast lodges from walking along a stretch of the Springfield Road on the Twelfth morning has been labelled “a reward for intransigence”.

West Belfast LOL 739 and Whiterock LOL 974 have been prevented from passing through the peace-line at the Workman Avenue gates for the fourth consecutive year.

Instead they must traverse the Innovation Centre (the former site of James Mackie and Sons) to access the Shankill Road from the Springfield Road.

Ulster Unionist councillor Robert Foster said the ruling had become “par for the course”.

Mr Foster, who is a member of West Belfast LOL 739: “Once again the Parades Commission has chosen to reward intransigence by a ruling which will prevent my own lodge and Whiterock LOL 974, making their way along the Springfield Road on the Twelfth, and requiring them to pass through the Mackies’ site, instead of the Workman Avenue gates further along the Springfield Road.

“This is becoming par for the course for the Parades Commission which gives us no credit or reward whatsoever for abiding by all previous determinations. It has become part of the problem, not part of the solution and I cannot see matters improving until it is disbanded.

“The Parades Commission seems to operate using the principle that if someone dislikes something, then it should be banned. That completely misses the basic point that in any democracy you are very likely to see or hear things with which you may disagree.

“A shared future – by any reasonable definition – means that Orange parades should be facilitated not prevented. The Orange Order is part of the rich history of Belfast, and the lack of tolerance shown towards the Order is a problem that must be addressed.”

In its ruling the Parades Commission said: “Tensions surrounding this parade continue to centre on the Springfield Road, especially that part of the notified route which involves crossing the peace line at the Workman Avenue security gates.”

They also said: “The commission has heard from representatives of the nationalist community that it is feasible to achieve an accommodation which provides for a largely uncontested parade on the Springfield Road.”