45th Nutty Krust Rugby Tournament launches
Players from teams across the province will take part in the tournament which kicks off with a preliminary match between Banbridge and Dungannon at 7.45pm on February 24 at Chambers Park, home of Portadown Rugby Club.
This year we will see City of Armagh, Banbridge, Dungannon, Omagh, Portadown and Rainey RFC play off over 5 weeks to be championed Nutty Krust Rugby Tournament winners.
Northern Ireland's leading bakery Irwin's will return as title sponsor for the 45th consecutive year.