A one-under-par score of 71 on Saturday saw the 23-year-old move up to tied-21st on the leaderboard to set up a final-day grouping with Joaquin Niemann.

The Holywood ace is well off the pace set by world No1 and leader Scottie Scheffler, who sits on seven-under for the tournament. A green jackett will be out of his reach this year, but with seven top-10 finishes and four in the top five under his belt at Augusta, there’s no reason why McIlrory can’t aim for that today.