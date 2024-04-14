Video: Live from the Masters as Rory McIlroy bids to finish on a high at Augusta
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rory McIlroy sits 10 shots off the lead heading into today’s final round at the Masters.
A one-under-par score of 71 on Saturday saw the 23-year-old move up to tied-21st on the leaderboard to set up a final-day grouping with Joaquin Niemann.
The Holywood ace is well off the pace set by world No1 and leader Scottie Scheffler, who sits on seven-under for the tournament. A green jackett will be out of his reach this year, but with seven top-10 finishes and four in the top five under his belt at Augusta, there’s no reason why McIlrory can’t aim for that today.
He tees off at 5.45pm UK time. Here’s Mark McMahon’s video thoughts ahead of another excitng day of action in Georgia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.