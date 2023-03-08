News you can trust since 1737
Andy Murray: I won’t go ‘nuts’ if Russian players get Wimbledon go-ahead

Andy Murray has admitted he will “not be going nuts” if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play at Wimbledon, despite being torn over their potential return.

By PA Sport Staff
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 35-year-old received the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating more than £500,000 in prize money to help children in Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion, but has previously said he was “not supportive” of last year’s ban.

An announcement on this year’s championships is expected soon and Murray remains conflicted.

He told BBC Sport: “It’s a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren’t able to play last year – but I also understand the situation and why it’s really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well.

Andy Murray of Great Britain in a practice session during the BNP Paribas Open.
“My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I’m not going to be going nuts if that is the case.

“But if Wimbledon went down another route, I would be understanding of that.”

