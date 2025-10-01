Another title for Fight Club N.I.

16 year old Daniel Hopfer wins WKU Irish Kickboxing title.

Last Saturday night seen three fighters from Fight Club N.I. step through the ropes again. Kathryn Patterson secured the win in a hard fought battle on the all female Artemis promotion show in Belfast, while Brooklyn Bennett & Daniel Hopfer both secured victories in Strabane. Brooklyn won by uniamous decision while Daniel stopped his opponent in the second round to clinch the Irish kickboxing title and complete the treble.