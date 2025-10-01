Another title for Fight Club N.I.

By Garry Nelson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 05:44 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 09:40 BST
16 year old Daniel Hopfer wins WKU Irish Kickboxing title.

Three out of three for Fight Club N.I.

Last Saturday night seen three fighters from Fight Club N.I. step through the ropes again. Kathryn Patterson secured the win in a hard fought battle on the all female Artemis promotion show in Belfast, while Brooklyn Bennett & Daniel Hopfer both secured victories in Strabane. Brooklyn won by uniamous decision while Daniel stopped his opponent in the second round to clinch the Irish kickboxing title and complete the treble.

Only a month ago the club returned from the world championships with 32 gold medals with only nine fighters.

Daniel fights again on 1st November in Seagoe Hotel Portadown on the club's home show SIEGE VI. Tickets are available now from any of the club fighters.

