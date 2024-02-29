Athletes strike gold at final of Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 306 local athletes from 82 schools across Northern Ireland competed at the final, with the top 20 girls and top 20 boys now invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad.

Involvement in the squad will provide training sessions to the successful athletes over the next 12-months for further support and enhancement in their personal development and athletic careers.

The 2023-2024 league hosted more than 6,100 competitors from 176 schools across Northern Ireland aged between nine and 12 years old and was represented by Flahavan’s ambassador and County Down native Hannah Gilliland.

Harry McVeigh from Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche crowned winner in the boys' final.

At the final, Stranmillis Primary School, Belfast topped the leaderboard to be recognised as the overall best-performing boys’ school whilst Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan was recognised as the overall best-performing girls’ school. Both schools will now receive a visit from Hannah, who will host a meet and greet with the young athletes following their achievements.

Speaking at the final, Elaine Grant, CEO at Athletics NI said: “After a very competitive final I’d like to congratulate all the young athletes who took part this year, with months of training and dedication to the league, they should all be so proud of themselves.

"I have witnessed how much commitment and hard work they have all put in over the past few months, and I know this won’t be the last time we hear of many of these athletes, as we’ve witnessed some extraordinary talent this year.”

This year marked the thirteenth consecutive year of the Flahavan’s sponsorship, which supports the young athletes in maintaining a balanced and healthy diet whilst leading an active lifestyle.

Lila McManus from Omagh IPS first to cross the finish line, followed by Lucia McMullen in 2nd place.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Alice Quirke, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s, added: “We’re thrilled to have sponsored this incredible event for the past 13 years.

"The athletes every year never cease to amaze with the level of athletic talent and the number of pupils eager to be involved, we hope that they’re all delighted with their achievements in this year’s league.

“It’s so important to encourage these young athletes to maintain a nutritious and healthy diet, especially whilst their training and competing, as they need the fuel and energy to be at the absolute best.

"Huge congratulations to the winners, Harry McVeigh and Lila McManus, and to all the pupils who took part across 2023-2024, it’s a massive accomplishment to reach the final and we hope they’re all very proud of themselves. We wish all athletes the best as they progress in their sport.”