Ballymoney United Youth Academy look to net European football trophy

Ballymoney United Youth Academy’s Under 14s are travelling to Barcelona to take part in the prestigious Football Cup, pitting their skills against 100 teams from 15 different countries on April 6th and 7th.

The boys, who are being backed by payroll, HR and time attendance solution provider PayEscape, will have two full days of matches and will start by competing against Park’s Academy (England), Shannon Town United (Ireland) and CEF Bosc de Tosca B from Catalonia.

Lee Patrick, who coaches the team with Trevor McLernon, said: “This is a significant milestone for the boys and should really help them in their careers and in making lifelong memories.

The Ballymoney United Youth Academy on their way to Spain

“We currently compete in the Premier Section of the South Belfast League, but this is the first time we have competed in the Football Cup and represents a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against international opposition.

“It’s going to be a tough, but we’re going to do everything we can to bring the trophy back to Northern Ireland.”

Ballymoney-based PayEscape is doing its bit to support Ballymoney United Youth Academy, sponsoring the team £1000 on its international adventure. This has gone towards the first team kit that the players will be wearing in Spain during the two-day tournament.

Managing Director John Borland picked up the story: “We are passionate about the communities we operate in and Ballymoney is home to our head office, so it made perfect sense to back a local football team.

“Sport is important in the development of young people, and we know what a great opportunity it will be for the boys to take on sides from different parts of the world, with their different playing and coaching styles.

“We wish Ballymoney United Youth Academy all the best in the competition – bring that title home!”

Coach Trevor McLernon concluded: “A big thank you to PayEscape for supporting the team and for providing us with our playing kit for the tournament - we are all extremely grateful.”

PayEscape offers cloud-based Payroll, HR and Time and Attendance Solutions for hundreds of businesses operating in the UK.

The company, which has also backed the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service, removes the administrative burden from the client, delivering simple, effective, and reliable payroll and people management solutions for the likes of University Academy 92, Air France-KLM Group, and vehicle manufacturer IVECO.