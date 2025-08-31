The Ben Lowry Memorial Angling Competition, held by the Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water Angling Association, is a charitable competition named after a young club member who is fondly remembered as a fine young angler.

Three heats were held during the week which resulted in six anglers going through to the final on Saturday. The weather was not the best for fly fishing with gusty winds and rain, but thankfully not the storm conditions forecasted by Barra.

Although the fishing was hard, fish were caught to cheers, and lost to jeers and, as they say, the craic was mighty. At the final whistle Jack McMurtry was hailed the winner with Jim McCrea and John Gillyland placed second and third respectively.

The wooden fish, a prize for the angler who caught no fish, was humbly accepted by Johnny Young. All anglers used barbless hooks and all the fish caught were safely returned.

Mr Brian Lowry receiving a cheque from our Chairman Mr Paul Beggs for his chosen charity T. A. M. H. I.

Trophies and prizes were presented by our chairman, Paul Beggs, who also presented a cheque for over £800 to Brian Lowry, Ben's father, for his chosen charity T.A.M.H.I. a local mental health charity.