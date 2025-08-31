Ben Lowry Memorial Angling Competition
Three heats were held during the week which resulted in six anglers going through to the final on Saturday. The weather was not the best for fly fishing with gusty winds and rain, but thankfully not the storm conditions forecasted by Barra.
Although the fishing was hard, fish were caught to cheers, and lost to jeers and, as they say, the craic was mighty. At the final whistle Jack McMurtry was hailed the winner with Jim McCrea and John Gillyland placed second and third respectively.
The wooden fish, a prize for the angler who caught no fish, was humbly accepted by Johnny Young. All anglers used barbless hooks and all the fish caught were safely returned.
Trophies and prizes were presented by our chairman, Paul Beggs, who also presented a cheque for over £800 to Brian Lowry, Ben's father, for his chosen charity T.A.M.H.I. a local mental health charity.
The club's thanks goes to our sponsors Mid Antrim Angling Centre, Ballymena and Shelly's Deli, Mossley, Glengormley for their continued support and donations. Thanks also goes to our members who've contributed prizes, money and their time to make this a successful competition.