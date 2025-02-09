Irish boxer John Cooney, who has died, his promoter Mark Dunlop has announced

Tributes have been paid to a “true warrior and gentleman” after boxer John Cooney succumbed to his injuries following a recent bout in Belfast.

Belfast-based Cooney was stopped in the ninth round of the fight against Welshman Nathan Howells in the Ulster Hall on February 1, which was the first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title, and subsequently underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage.

In a statement on Saturday, Cooney’s promoter Mark Dunlop announced on behalf of the Cooney family, that the boxer had died following a “week of battling for his life”.

It read: “It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away.

“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

“He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John “the Kid” Cooney.”

A sea of tributes have flown in for the Galway native, with New York Hall of Fame boxing announcer David Diamante writing on X: “Terrible news of John’s passing after his bout in Belfast. A true warrior & gentleman.

"He was so proud in this photo in Dublin after winning his first title.

"We’ll never forget you, Champ. Sending love to his family & friends.”

Former British, Irish and world title holder Barry McGuigan said Cooney’s passing was “a tragedy”.

He posted on X: “Such a tragedy to lose this fine young boxer.

“John Cooney RIP who died after suffering a subdural hematoma following his Celtic Title Fight in Belfast last week.

"I send my family and my deepest sympathies to John’s fiancée Emmaleen and his parents and his family.”

Holy Trinity ABC in Belfast also passed on their condolences at the news.

"Tragic news tonight. Galway boxer John Cooney has passed away in hospital after suffering injuries in a title bout in Belfast last week,” a post on X read.

“Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

2000 Olympic boxing champion Audley Harrison said Cooney’s passing is a reminder of the dangers of the sport.

He wrote on social media: “Saddened to read the news that boxing has lost another warrior - sending my condolences to #johncooney family and friends.

"He unfortunately has brain surgery after his bout last week, and didn’t make it.

“This is a stark reminder of the dangers and sacrifices boxers put on the line, every time we step into the ring.

“Rest in everlasting love and peace John.”

A GoFundMe page had been set-up with authorisation of Cooney’s family when he was intensive care, with nearly £50,000 being donated.

The online appeal says the funds “will go directly to the family to support them following his untimely passing.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.