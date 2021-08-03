Aidan Walsh targets more Olympic success in the future

The Belfast boxer was forced to pull out of his welterweight division semi-final on Sunday with an ankle injury leaving him to ponder what might have been.

But Walsh reflected on his achievement with great pride after today’s medal presentation.

“This medal is for all the family back home, my parents, my girlfriend, my coaches, the high performance coaches, my club. Everyone who took time out of their lives at one stage of their life to put it to mine. Unbelievable,” he told RTÉ Sport.

Aidan Walsh with his bronze medal

“It’s a historic moment for me to come away with a bronze medal. I’m a European medallist and now I’m an OIympic medallist - if someone had told me years ago when I walked into the boxing club that I would be an Olympic medallist - well what can I say.

“I’ll always remember watching the greats. I was talking to Hugh Russell (1980 Olympic silver medallist) before I came out here and I told him I’d have done anything to be in a position to have a bronze medal and to be in this position.”

Walsh also paid tribute to his sister and fellow Olympian Michaela.

“I would cut this medal in half for my sister because she deserves it as much as I do,” he added.