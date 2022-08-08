Amy Broadhurst makes boxing history for Team NI

The Rostrevor fighter’s 5-0 unanimous points victory over England’s Gemma Richardson at the NEC in Birmingham clinched a sixth gold medal for Team NI, surpassing their previous record of five top of the podium finishes in Victoria 1994.

The recently crowned world champion was delighted to add a Commonwealth gold medal to the one she won in Turkey.

“To be part of an amazing history is incredible,” she said. “The fact that I have made history be becoming the first female to win a boxing gold medal for Northern Ireland I’m very proud of that, and it is something that I am going to remember throughout my career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Gemma Paige Richardson wins silver (left) in the Women's Light (57-69kg) Final and Northern Ireland's Amy Sara Broadhurst wins gold Nigeria's Cynthia Ogumsemilor India's Jaismine Jaismine wins the Bronze at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Northern Ireland have had their best yet and to be a part of that is special in itself.”

Broadhurst made light of the added pressure of being world champion.

“I did deliver, I felt it to a certain extend but I didn’t let it destroy my head or anything,” she said.

“People were expecting to come and win and that’s hard because anything can happen in boxing, but I have proved again hat I am well able to win these gold medals and it is unbelievable.”

Katie Taylor had Broadhurst in her camp sparring before her last fight and the Team NI fighter believes that helped her prepare for the Worlds and Commonwealth Games.

“Katie helped me massively, I do believe I had the capability of winning these gold medals but I do think Katie helped me massively in the lead up to all these competitions,” she said.

“She is the best female boxer that has ever lived and I shared the ring with her and I was on the same level as her.

“To hear the compliments she came out with towards me was a boost in itself and I am happy I’m able to carry her legacy on be winning these gold medals.

“Katie has been very supportive of me and she checks up on me and it is great to have someone like that in your corner backing you.”

In the gold medal bout Richardson tried to make it a scrappy affair but Broadhurst showed her class picking her opponent off with classy shots and easing to victory.

She said: “The key was not to get emotional. I sparred her a couple of weeks ago and I knew she was going to do that so I just kept my head and stuck to the game plan.

Broadhurst has her sights set on another gold medal this year when she goes to the Europeans.

“The treble is the goal, the Europeans are in October and all being well I’ll be over there and fingers crossed I’ll get another gold medal,” she said.

After his silver medal in the Gold Coast four years ago and a bronze at the Olympics Aidan Walsh win his first gold medal at a major tournament.

The Belfast fighter faced Mozambique’s Tiago Muxanga, the outcome was never in doubt after Walsh floored the African in the first and was able to dominate the fight to earn a 5-0 victory.

Walsh’s older sister Michaela made it third time lucky as she finally won a Commonwealth Games gold.

After two silver’s in 2014 and 2018 Walsh boxed beautifully Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba to win the contest 5-0.

Dylan Eagle had started the gold rush with a unanimous points victory over Abraham Mensah while Jude Gallagher also picked up a gold with a walk over against Ghana’s Joseph Commey.