Anthony Joshua is a coward says Deontay Wilder before Tyson Fury clash

Deontay Wilder warned he has “transformed into a killer” ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury and dismissed Anthony Joshua as a “coward”.

US heavyweight champion Wilder is putting his WBC belt and 40-0 unbeaten record on the line when he faces Fury on December 1.

During a warm-up event in Los Angeles on Monday, Wilder told reporters he was in “wonderful” condition.

He said: “I’m feeling wonderful. My mindset has changed, my body has changed, I feel like a killer. I’m transformed into a killer.”

Joshua’s name continues to hang over the fight but Wilder insisted he was fully focused on Fury.

He said: “I don’t have a message to Anthony Joshua, it’s all about Tyson Fury. I don’t want anyone to ask me about Anthony Joshua. He was a coward and that’s that.”