News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight rematch with Dillian Whyte set for August

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Dillian Whyte has been announced for August 12 at The O2 in London.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

After discussions over taking on Tyson Fury broke down, former world champion Joshua had been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, though, will now face off against Whyte again, having defeated his rival in a British and Commonwealth title clash in December 2015 to avenge a defeat when they had met as amateurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joshua is continuing to build up his record again, having beaten Jermaine Franklin on points in April after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who is set to face Britain's Daniel Dubois in Poland next month.

​Anthony Joshua will face Dillian Whyte at the O2 in London​Anthony Joshua will face Dillian Whyte at the O2 in London
​Anthony Joshua will face Dillian Whyte at the O2 in London
Most Popular

"I've been clear that my plan is to be active this year," said Joshua. "August 12 is the date, I'll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business."

Whyte, 36, recovered from his sixth-round loss against WBC champion Fury at Wembley in April 2022 with his own victory over Franklin in November last year.

If Joshua comes through his rematch with Whyte, which will be shown live by broadcaster DAZN, he is then expected to go on to meet Wilder in another lucrative heavyweight showdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "At times it may have looked like a game of bluff, but now we are set and with everything that's on the line this is an absolute must win for both.

"The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

"Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing."

Related topics:Anthony JoshuaLondonTyson FuryDeontay WilderSaudi Arabia