Daryl Clarke has welcomed the findings of the Equality Commission for NI report

Baroness Hoey has called ​for a Northern Ireland boxing association to be formed after the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland published a review into the sport.

The review was commissioned as part of a legal settlement reached last year between Daryl Clarke and the Ulster Boxing Council (UBC).

Mr Clarke, then 27, had taken legal action, alleging he was excluded from selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to his religious and cultural background.

As part of the agreement, UBC made a five-figure payment to the Monkstown Boxing Club athlete, with no admission of liability from the IABA or UBC.

The report by the Commission makes extensive recommendations, including establishing clear, objective selection criteria for major competitions, creating an oversight panel with independent authority, and taking steps to ensure fair participation from both communities in all levels of boxing governance.

In a recent post on X, Baroness Hoey said: “Well done to Philip Brett for persisting with this shameful discrimination of young Protestant boxers.

"Time for a Northern Ireland boxing association to be supported so everyone has a REAL choice of who they box for.

"Sandy Row boxing club tried to get justice some years ago. This report MUST be acted on by Sport NI who never really listened to the justified complaints.”

These findings echo issues highlighted in a 2013 Independent Working Group report, which followed complaints of sectarianism raised by Sandy Row Boxing Club.

Mr Clarke said: "The issues the Equality Commission has now identified...are the same issues raised in Professor Morrow's report over a decade ago and in Lewis Crocker's case in 2018.

"If Ulster Boxing had properly implemented those recommendations, neither Lewis nor I would have needed to take legal action to secure basic equality and fair treatment."

