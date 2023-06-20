News you can trust since 1737
Belfast boxer and Olympic medallist Jim McCourt dies aged 79

​Belfast boxer Jim McCourt, who won a bronze medal at the 1964 Olympics and gold at the Commonwealth Games two years later, has died at the age of 79.
By Staff Reporters
Published 21st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 00:30 BST

His daughter Cathy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that her father had died unexpectedly having recently battled illness.

McCourt won his bronze medal in Tokyo after a controversial defeat by the Soviet Union's Velikton Barannikov, who edged their lightweight semi-final 3-2. Cathy revealed Barannikov had sent her father a letter years later apologising for the verdict and confirming his belief that the wrong man won the fight.

"The Russian fighter sent him a letter about 20 years ago saying that he knew daddy had won the fight," she said. "He said daddy was the greatest fighter he had ever fought and there were many who said that he was Ireland's greatest ever amateur."

Belfast-born boxer Jim McCourt won bronze at the 1964 Olympic GamesBelfast-born boxer Jim McCourt won bronze at the 1964 Olympic Games
McCourt went on to win a European bronze medal the following year, before beating Ghana's Aaron Popoola to win Commonwealth Games gold in Kingston.

McCourt was Ireland's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, where he lost his first fight in the light-welterweight division to Gert Puzicha of Germany.

Journalist Barry Flynn described McCourt as a “true legend” in a Twitter post: “Sad to hear of the passing of another true legend in Jim McCourt. He fought 15 ABA champions and beat them all. Should have won gold in Tokyo in 1964. Condolences to Mary, the McCourt family and wider boxing fraternity.”

