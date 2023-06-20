His daughter Cathy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that her father had died unexpectedly having recently battled illness.

McCourt won his bronze medal in Tokyo after a controversial defeat by the Soviet Union's Velikton Barannikov, who edged their lightweight semi-final 3-2. Cathy revealed Barannikov had sent her father a letter years later apologising for the verdict and confirming his belief that the wrong man won the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Russian fighter sent him a letter about 20 years ago saying that he knew daddy had won the fight," she said. "He said daddy was the greatest fighter he had ever fought and there were many who said that he was Ireland's greatest ever amateur."

Belfast-born boxer Jim McCourt won bronze at the 1964 Olympic Games

McCourt went on to win a European bronze medal the following year, before beating Ghana's Aaron Popoola to win Commonwealth Games gold in Kingston.

McCourt was Ireland's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, where he lost his first fight in the light-welterweight division to Gert Puzicha of Germany.