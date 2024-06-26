Anthony Cacace during a press conference at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London

Belfast boxer Anthony Cacace will defend his IBF world super-featherweight title against Josh Warrington in September this year.

The 35-year-old will meet the former two-time world champion on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois bout on September 21 at Wembley Stadium.

Cacace produced a stunning display to defeat Joe Cordina and win the IBF world super-featherweight title on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk high-profile showdown in Riyadh last month.

A referee decision to halt the contest in the eighth round left Cacace with the belt over the highly-regarded Cordina, inflicting a first defeat on his 18th professional bout for the latter.

Cacace marked his 23rd outing in memorable fashion as he dominated the fight stats - showing 617 punches thrown and 282 landed compared to his rival’s respective figures of 325 and 113 in the same categories, according to broadcasters.

However, his first defence will be against Warrington who has lost his last two fights to Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF crown, before Leigh Wood beat the 35-year-old for the WBA featherweight belt.

Warrington will be a familiar name to local boxing fans as the Leeds man beat Carl Frampton back in 2018.

"I'm buzzing, it's so exciting. I'm looking forward to everything now," Cacace, who is known as the 'Andytown Apache', told BBC Sport NI.

"I feel like winning that world title has put a new lease of life into me.