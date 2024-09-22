Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After securing a unanimous decision victory over Josh Warrington at Wembley on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, IBF super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace says “I’m the driving seat” when it comes to selecting future opponents.

Belfast boxer Cacace extended his record to 23-1 with a comfortable triumph on the judges scorecards – the 35-year-old awarded winning margins of 118-110, 117-111, 117-111 across the board against Warrington, who has now lost four of his last eight fights since defeating Carl Frampton in December 2018.

While Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez is mandatory challenger for his super-featherweight belt, Cacace is considering the opportunity to move up to lightweight – a division which is contested at five pounds heavier – for potential fights against big-name opponents in Vasiliy Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis.

Ukrainian Lomachenko won gold medals at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games before transitioning into the professional ranks and has since picked up world titles in three different weight classes, winning the vacant IBF lightweight strap by beating George Kambosos Jr in Australia earlier this year.

Anthony Cacace celebrates victory against Josh Warrington following the IBO World Super Featherweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. PIC: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

He lost to Devin Haney by unanimous decision in the fight prior, which was for WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Cacace has said that defending his title against Nunez in Belfast is a “possibility”, but believes destiny is now in his own hands after another impressive victory in front of over 90,000 spectators in London.

"I'm in that league, I'm right there for any of those boys," Cacace told BBC Sport NI. "If I move up to lightweight, I'm the mandatory challenger for Lomachenko's title.

"We're just going to have to see. It's all in my hands. I'm in the driving seat. We'll see what the future holds.

"I'm a proud Andersonstown man and I'm very proud of my estate and the people around it, but not only that - the whole of Belfast; north, south, east, west and the whole of Ireland. I'm just super proud to be Irish and to be doing them all proud.

"If you were to ask me this (about winning world title) a year-and-a-half-ago, I'd have dismissed it as silly talk. Now it's real talk and we're all in the big time and we want to continue marching forward."

On the challenge of facing Warrington, who is a two-time world featherweight champion, Cacace added: "He was very strong and very intelligent.

"He had definitely done his homework on me. He was holding me from the left-hand side so I couldn't get the right uppercut or the right hook.