Lewis Crocker has targeted more special nights in Belfast after claiming his hands on the vacant IBF welterweight title in front of a packed crowd at Windsor Park last weekend.

Crocker knocked down Irish rival Paddy Donovan twice during a gripping 12-round contest – the second between the two fighters this year – at the National Stadium to claim the success via the judges’ scorecard (111-115, 114-112, 114-113).

Those knockdowns were to prove crucial in a rematch in which Donovan was often the busier and threw the most punches, but did not land enough telling blows as Crocker celebrated the memorable success in front of jubilant fans.

After the split decision went in his favour, Crocker called out fellow Brit Conor Benn for a potential match next after getting the taste of being involved in a world title fight in his home city.

"Absolutely...back every few months," he replied to BBC Sport NI when asked about more big nights in his native Belfast.

"Windsor Park was my dream to fight here.

"I was a massive underdog, proved everyone wrong and I'd love to make this my home ground."

Crocker’s promoter Eddie Hearn says his fighter is now ready for "big fights, big money" experiences after his world title success, with the belt being on the line after it was vacated by American Jaron Ennis.

When asked about what the plan is next for ‘the Croc’, Hearn told BBC Sport NI: "He did it in his backyard at Windsor Park in the welterweight division.

"He can be so much better than that as well...he's just to believe in himself a little bit more now he's world champion.

"The level of opposition does not get much easier. This is not a lower-weight class...this is the welterweight championship of the world.

"It is probably one of the most prestigious divisions in the history of the sport.

"Now when you step up...the big, big fights for big, big money are now against quality fighters and they are very dangerous.