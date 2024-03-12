Booking Paris Olympics spot is 'unreal stuff', says Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher after qualification bout win in Italy
The featherweight dominated Turkmenistan's Sukur Ovezov in a qualifying bout in Italy on Monday night to become the sixth Irish boxer to book his ticket for the Games.
Newtownstewart native Gallagher stated that his emotions came out after realising he was going to be an Olympian following the final bell.
"I was in primary seven and we had a summer scheme on in school," he told BBC Sport NI.
"I had just won my first Irish title. I remember the teacher Master McGlone, used to come out to me when we were out playing in the yard and would say 'the boxing's on…..do you want to come in and watch it?'.
"I would sit inside and watch the fights. That's my first memory of watching the Olympics. Now 12 years later to be qualified for the Paris Olympics is unreal stuff.
"It's something I've always dreamed about since I starting boxing. And even yesterday after that final bell when I realised 'this is it….I'm going to be an Olympian', the emotions just came out."
Gallagher’s qualification marks a fairytale journey with Irish coach Damian Kennedy in his corner.
He explained: "I said to Damian last night after the fight 'Black Forest Cup'.
"We actually went to the Black Forest Cup in Germany with an Ulster team whenever I was 11 or 12 and he was the coach. Now going from the Black Forest Cup to potentially both of us going to an Olympic Games is some journey.”