BOXING: Carl Frampton knows he has to deliver against Nonito Donaire

Carl Frampton knows that the ‘real Jackal’ must turn-up at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night.

Frampton will put his world title ambitions on the line when he faces four weight world champion Nonito Donaire for the WBO Interim World title at the Belfast venue.

The Belfast fighter lost his WBA Featherweight World title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January last year which was followed by months of inactivity and frustrations outside of the ring.

Frampton finally made his comeback after the Vegas defeat against Horacio Garcia in November and failed to sparkle against the Mexican before winning on points.

Many were critical of his performance that night and ‘The Jackal’ knows a repeat performance will not be good enough to see off the hard hitting Donaire.

“I did criticise myself after that fight but looking back what was going on in my life was not ideal and it was a short training camp.

“But it was an alright performance under those circumstances and people were writing me off and I believe the training and the tactics I have been working on with Jamie Moore and I have been feeling and talking to the boys about it - I feel there is a big performance coming.

“I am flying and I have been disciplined in sparring and I am ready for Donaire.

“I am expecting a big performance and I expect to look the park, impress and make the doubters look up and take notice again.”

And Frampton says a world title fight in the summer at Windsor Park would be fantastic but he knows Donaire will be huge hurdle to overcome.

“It has been a dream of mine to fight at Windsor and I keep talking about it but I don’t want people to think I am over looking Donaire because I am not for a second.

“I know who dangerous a fighter he is and I have seen him many times turning fighters lights out, so it is one fight at a time and I am totally focused.

“But I know that if I beat Donaire that fight is on and I want to take that opportunity.

“I’m also due a big performance. I’m expecting a very good Nonito Donaire and that’s what I’ve trained for. Nonito Donaire at his best, me at my best, I win the fight.

“I’m the bigger man. He’s done some brilliant things in his career, but he started as a flyweight.

“I haven’t been a flyweight since I was 18 years old. I’m a big man and I’m going to be the bigger man on the night.

“And I’m going to use that to my advantage. It’s going to be an interesting fight but not one I’m taking lightly.

“He may well be due a big night, but I’ll be able to match it.”

And the Tigers Bay fighter says he will not call himself a ‘world champion’ if he sees off Donaire for the WBO Interim belt on Saturday night.

“There are people in the past who have won these interim titles and called themselves world champion, but I won’t.

“It’s a belt, but it’s basically a final eliminator. You get a belt rather than being told you are mandatory challenger.

“It’s a final eliminator for Oscar Valdez basically and it’s another option.

“People are talking about fighting the Selby and Warrington winner and that’s an option but Valdez is more appealing because it would be a much more bigger fight. Selby or Warrington is big in the UK.

“Valdez is a more interesting fight worldwide. Me against Selby or Warrington is not going to catch fire in the States, but Valdez is a big name there.”