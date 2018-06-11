BOXING: Carl Frampton to announce Windsor Park opponent on Wednesday

Carl Frampton could name his opponent for his Windsor Park showdown on Wednesday.

Frampton will fight at the National Stadium on August 18 with Australian Luke Jackson being tipped as the man he will face.

The 33-year-old Australian is the WBO Oriental champion is ranked five in the world by the organisation.

Jackson also tweeted that he had started a ten week training camp which would bring him right up to August 18.

Speaking to the Nolan Show, Frampton said: “Hopefully there should be more news this week.

“There will be a press conference on Wednesday. There will be no hints. I am letting nothing out of the bag. I would get shouted at if I did.”

Frampton believes there is the possibility of fitting in nearly 25,000 fans for his Windsor show.

“The capacity is about 19,000, and then we can obviously fit more seats onto the pitch area,” he added.

“Having 24,000 fans there would be amazing.”

“It is always a special atmosphere at Windsor Park for the Northern Ireland games. I would love it.”