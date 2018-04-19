BOXING: Conrad Cummings relaxed going into title defence

Conrad Cummings will look to take a big step forward as he defends his WBO European title against Luke Keeler at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

Cummings moved to train with Jamie Moore last year and seems a more relaxed and happy fighter these days and he is looking forward to defending his title at the Belfast venue.

“I am enjoying training with Jamie. He was the same style of fighter as me and I think he will bring the best out of me. I am loving training and feel confident I will put on a good performance on Saturday night.

“I have loads of respect for Luke but this is my chance to kick on with my career and I a not going to let that chance go.”

And two Belfast men - Tyrone McKenna and Anthony Upton will also battle it out on Saturday night and McKenna is looking forward to taking on his Belfast rival.

“This has been talked about for soime time and now it is happening. Anto is a good fighter who can box but I ave ad a 12 week camp for this fight and I have had the best sparring so I am ready.

“I ajm looking forward to Saturday night and I will remain unbeaten.”

Also on the bill Steven Ward will take on Michal Ciach.

Ward has been training in Manchester with Cummings and Carl Frampton and he believes that enviroment has brought him on.

“It’s great training and living with the boys. Before I had been in England training and living on my own and it was tough going. But this is different and I am ready for Saturday night. I want a win and then target a title fight later in the year,” he added.