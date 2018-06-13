BOXING: James Tennyson camp wins purse bids for first European title defence

James Tennyson’s team have won the purse bids for his first European title defence against French fighter Samir Ziani.

The Belfast Super-featherweight won the title after beating Martin J Ward in London.

Tennyson’s manager Mark Dunlop and Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn out-bidded their rivals in Rome on Wednesday and it means Tennyson could defend his title in Belfast live on Sky Sports television.

Tennyson is now ranked in the top 15 in the world by the WBA, WBC and IBF - so victory against Ziani could lead mto a World title shot for the talented Tennyson.