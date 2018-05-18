BOXING: Lee Selby and Josh Warrington are fighting to face Carl Frampton says Frank Warren

Lee Selby and Josh Warrington have been told they are fighting to secure a “Battle of Britain” against Carl Frampton as well as for the IBF featherweight title at Elland Road tonight.

Frampton plans to fight at Belfast’s Windsor Park in August, and the winner of Selby-Warrington could oppose him as soon as then, should they come through tonight relatively unscathed.

With the ‘The Jackal’ expected to be approaching his final fights there will be little time for either Selby or Warrington to earn what could prove their most lucrative purse against him.

“The fight with Frampton will happen,” said fight promoter Frank Warren. “It’s when it will happen. We’ll see how that happens, because it could be a unification match. But whatever happens, the winner will want to fight Frampton, and Frampton will want to fight the winner.

“It depends on the outcome of this fight, and we haven’t got the luxury of time. We’ll make all of the decisions on Monday or Tuesday.

“It’ll be a Battle of Britain and the money involved for both sides will be great - it’ll be phenomenal money for them all.

“It’s a fantastic position for Carl, and for us, and for the winner of Warrington-Selby.”

Leeds’ Warrington, who yesterday weighed in at 8st 12lbs, one pound lighter than the champion, explained: “In 2016 (Selby) accused me of ducking a fight against him and that wasn’t the case.

“I haven’t forgotten what he said because it got a little bit personal between us. That’s why he was always my pick as a world champion to face.”

But Selby says he is ready for tonight’s showdown and that the Leeds crowd will play no part in the fight.

“When the bell rings it will just be me and Warrington in the ring and the crowd can shout and scream all they want, it won’t make any difference,” said the 31-year-old Selby.