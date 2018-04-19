BOXING: Lewis Crocker loving life ahead of Belfast bout

Lewis Crocker has made quite a name for himself already before he takes part in his fifth fight at the SSE Arena tomorrow night.

Crocker will face Scott James on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s massive fight against Nonito Donaire at the Belfast venus and the Belfast fighter is pleased with how things have gone so far in his fledgling career.

“If you’d told me a year ago that I’d have had four wins, and four stoppages plus all the publicity I’ve generated, I’d certainly not have complained.

“It’s in my head to fight for the big titles eventually but I leave all that to my management.

“Right now, I’m so happy, really enjoying my boxing. Life’s great.

“I just want to keep improving in camp; building up my stamina, getting physically stronger, faster, more tactically aware. Gradually, I want to get more rounds, be involved in longer, harder fights.”

And Crocker says he is looking forward to fighting at a packed venue tomorrow night.

“I’m buzzing for Saturday. This is the longest and best camp I’ve ever enjoyed.

‘The people of Belfast love their fighting.

“I recall watching a few of ‘Big Rogie’s’ (ex Commonwealth heavyweight champion Martin Rogan) fights at the Odyssey Arena and I was in The Ulster Hall the night Martin Lindsey won the British title. There was some atmosphere.’

‘They’ll be respectful to Nonito – a great fighter – but they’ll really get behind Carl. One day I intend to headline there myself. That’s the dream. Stepping stones.

‘It’s great to be a small part of the occasion and I’m desperate to put on another explosive performance for them. Hopefully it’ll be five wins and five knock-outs.

“But at this stage, I don’t think the early knockouts are inhibiting my development. The objective is to win and the Knock-outs are a big bonus,” he said to Belfast Boxers.