BOXING: Marc McCullough to face new opponent after Jono Carroll pulls out

Belfast's Marc McCullough will not face Jnojo Carroll at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Unbeaten Caroll (15-0-KO2) had been due to defend his IBF title on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Nonito Donaire in Belfast but has had to withdraw after picking up a cut in training.

Two weight world champion Frampton will take on four weight champion Donaire in a fight that as excited Belfast boxing fans.

And a disappointed McCullough (18-4-KO11) said: "It's obviously disappointing to have prepared for this long and then be unable to fight on the night but I'll be back.

"Hopefully Jono can heal quickly and we can move the fight rather than cancel it altogether. I still want to face him so hopefully it can happen at the first available opportunity."

Carroll was last seen in November 2017 when he produced an eye-catching early stoppage of Humberto de Santiago - also in Belfast.

McCullough fought on the same card at The SSE Arena that night; halting Josh Baillie in the third round.

Local fighters Steven Ward, Conrad Cummings, Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh, tLewis Crocker and David Oliver Joyce will also feature on the card

Also on the bill the explosive Zolani Tete will defend his WBO World bantamweight title against Omar Andres Narvaez