BOXING: Tyrone McCullagh’s target to build on unbeaten record

Tyrone McCullagh is looking to cause an impression at the SSE Arena in Belfast tomorrow night.

McCullagh will face Elvis Guillen tomorrow before facing Joe Ham for the vacant BBBofC Celtic Super Bantamweight Title in Belfast on June 30 and he says things are going well.

“I think 10-0 does have a nice ring to it - it’s double figures. Getting the win is the main thing.

“I have to stay focussed and not look past this guy because a couple of times I’ve been thinking about Joe Ham and getting excited but I have to get the win here first and foremost.

“It’s been a very tough fight living out in Liverpool for six weeks. The training has been something else. I’ve been getting up at 6a.m then doing hill sprints and track. Doing that instils confidence in you and I’ve no doubt I’m the fittest I’ve ever been.

“I’m looking forward to weighing in, re-hydrating and doing a job on Saturday night.

“The media days on these big shows is all part of it and it’s good to get your name out there.”