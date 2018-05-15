BOXING: Winner of Lee Selby versus Josh Warrington clash wants Carl Frampton

IBF Featherweight World champion Lee Selby is targetting a showdown with Carl Frampton - if he can see off Josh Warrington in Leeds on Saturday night.

Belfast boy Frampton will be ringside at the weekend as Warrington attempts to dethrone IBF king Selby at Elland Road.

And speaking at Tuesday’s press comference for Saturday’s clash - Selby says ‘The Jackal’ is on his radar.

“Having Carl there won’t be a distraction.

“If I come through this fight then I want to go straight into the Frampton fight next.

“He has a date in August and I will be ready. I have boxed there before and it will be another packed out arena. I would relish that challenge.”

And Warrington also insists he would love to take on former two-weight world champion Frampton.

“When I win we can take the boys and girls on an away day to Belfast,” he said.

“We had a good time in Berlin a few years ago and we could take a few thousand fans to Belfast.

“I take one fight at a time. It is nice to have an idea of where my career can go.

“It would be a big fight against Carl, but I want to get through this (Selby fight) first and then potentially I can fight Carl in the future.

“But all my focus is on Saturday night, and it doesn’t matter how many champions are sitting ringside. I won’t be distracted.”