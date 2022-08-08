The former world champion shared his thoughts after Team Northern Ireland picked up five golds at boxing on Sunday.

He said: “Five gold medals in the boxing for Team Northern Ireland. An unbelievable achievement. The future’s bright for boxing.

“There will be managers and promoters sniffing now, take your time and choose wisely. And my advice to the younger guys is don’t rush turning professional. An Olympic medal will see your signing on fee trebled at least.”

Northern Ireland's Dylan James Eagleson has triumphed in his gold medal clash with Ghana's Abraham Mensah Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Paddy Barnes, who competed at three Olympic Games and two Commonwealth Games, said: “Amazing achievement for Ulster boxing. This all made possible with the world class coaches we have along with the support from Sports Institute Northern Ireland and funding from Sport NI.”

Team Northern Ireland won an incredible five gold medals on Sunday, with Dylan Eagleson kicking off the gold rush.

Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher were also victorious, and siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh struck gold after falling short of the top prize at previous Commonwealth Games.

A victory parade is being planned for 20-year-old Gallagher when he returns to Newtownhamilton.

The young boxer, known as the Tyrone Tornado, is a member of the 2 Castles ABC (Amateur Boxing Club), who said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support that Jude has received both locally and far afield since his Commonwealth journey commenced just over a week ago.

“With three impressive victories to date and two walkovers Jude will return home with a Commonwealth Gold medal.

“Jude has been named as stand out boxer of the tournament. I think we will all agree that Jude’s future is looking very promising. The club will be organising a homecoming parade to celebrate Jude’s phenomenal achievement.”

Irish featherweight champion Eric Donovan said of Jude: “It couldn’t happen to a nicer person, I’m so proud of this kid.

“He worked his socks off over the last few years, took the hard knocks and the good ones all in his stride, but never stopped believing in himself and kept the head down. That’s the reason he is the gold medalist.”

Bangor Abbey Boxing Academy sent their congratulations to 19-year-old Eagleson who is a former member of the club: “He grew in to a multiple junior champion with our club and his picture still bares our walls with his achievements, he was always destined to be a senior level champion and now he has achieved that goal,

Broadhurst, whose father is from Slough and mother is from Dundalk, became the first female representing Team NI to win a boxing gold medal.

The 25-year-old, who is a member of Islington Boxing Club in London, said: “The reason I’ve come here is because I want to make history”

Gold medal winner Aidan Walsh said he was even happier with his sister Michaela’s win than his own.

He said: “When my sister secured a medal I’m more happy for her than I am with my own performance.”

He added: “I’m happy to be alive, it’s been a great road since the Olympics so it’s good to be back with a bang.”

Michaela said to win alongside her brother was “what dreams are made of”.

She hoped the win would inspire her niece and other young girls: “I have a baby niece who’s only one and I wanted to show her to never give up on your dreams, to keep going.