Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington hold press conference in Belfast before December 22 IBF World title fight

Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington will be in Belfast on Thursday for a press conference for their IBF World title showdown in Manchester on December 22.

The press conference will take place at Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast at 12:30pm for a 1pm start.

This event is open to the public and will be the third press conference this week after London on Tuesday and Leeds on Wednesday.

Both boxers, their teams and Frank Warren will be in attendence.

Tickets for the show priced £50 Upper Tier, £80 Tier, £100 Tier, £150 Tier, £200 Floor/Tier, £300 Floor, £400 Floor, £600 Inner Ring VIP hospitality go on sale on Wednesday.