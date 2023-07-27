Carl Frampton details split with Barry McGuigan and problems facing Northern Ireland in new autobiography

The Jackal is one of only three fighters from the British Isles to be named the Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year.

The MBE recipient has headlined multiple sell-out world championship bouts on both sides of the Atlantic from 2009 until his retirement in 2021, winning multiple world titles in the process.

But Frampton’s popularity far exceeds the traditional adulation for a sporting icon – he is regarded as a symbol of hope and unity by both sides of the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland.

Carl Frampton's autobiography goes on sale on September 28

In his autobiography, Frampton reveals the most personal aspects of being a fighter – of fears and doubts, of exhilaration and devastation, of friendship and animosity.

He also recounts for the first time his high-profile, acrimonious split with Barry McGuigan, in devastating and revealing detail.

In September 2020 a legal battle between the pair was settled out of court. The former two-weight world champion was suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for alleged withheld earnings.

Frampton speaks openly and passionately, not only about boxing, but about his country, how far it has come and the problems it faces. This is a uniquely intimate account of a true modern-day sporting great and a local hero like no other.

The cover of the new book

In a recent interview the former boxer, now a pundit with BT Sport, said: “I know people who love to fight, it was just my job. I don't miss it. I don't miss the early road work sessions, don't miss 10 rounds of sparring with guys who are a couple of divisions above you - I don't miss any of it.

"I'm happy. I like being around my kids and my wife. I spent so much time away in training camps. I'm really content.

"The stuff I'm doing with BT is really good. It keeps me involved in the sport which I love. I'm really good at the minute."

The book was written by Frampton alongside Paul D Gibson, an award-winning author and journalist.

Carl Frampton celebrates after defeating Luke Jackson in 2018

His work includes the ghost-written autobiography of UFC star and pundit Dan Hardy and a biography of Irish fighter Eamonn Magee, which won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year and the Eir Sport Irish Sportsbook of the Year awards in 2018.