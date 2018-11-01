Carl Frampton up for Oscar Valdez unification encounter

Carl Frampton is buzzing with the news WBO champion Oscar Valdez wants a unification fight with whoever is the IBF belt holder after December 22.

Frampton challenges Josh Warrington for the IBF crown at Manchester Arena on December 22 and the Belfast banger says he would love a fight with Valdez or former foe Leo Santa Cruz.

“Obviously I take one fight at a time but it’s great news Valdez is calling for the winner of my fight with Warrington. It’s nice to see him saying that.

“Why isn’t Leo Santa Cruz saying the same thing? Valdez is making big statements here. Why’s Santa Cruz not making the same big statements? He should be doing it too.

“After I beat Warrington, I hope to fight one of the other champions whether that’s Valdez, Santa Cruz or Gary Russell Jr.

“While it’s important to get the right fights and not look too far ahead.

“It’s also important to have a plan and longer term goals, because I could be done with my career at the end of next year as unified champion.

“My ideal plan would be to beat Warrington, unify against Valdez or Santa Cruz and then potentially move up a division to have a crack at the big names at super-featherweight.

“I like the Tevin Farmer fight. He’s very good and very slick, Then you have Alberto Machado.

“You also have the possibility of Jono Carroll being a world champion by then as well.

“There are so many big names out there,” he said to www.mtkglobal.com