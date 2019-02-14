Carl Frampton wants Leo Santa Cruz or Oscar Valdez showdown

Carl Frampton is looking for a huge fight as he aims to get back into action in 2019.

‘The Jackal’ lost in his last outing to Josh Warrington for the IBF World title in Manchester last year.

He had talked about retirement after the defeat but after time with family and friends he is looking for another shot at a World title.

And the featherweight says he would love a shot at either WBA king Leo Santa Cruz of WBO champ Oscar Valdez as he looks to get back in the mix.

Frampton said: “I could toss a coin between Leo Santa Cruz and Oscar Valdez.

“I lost my last fight so I’m not in a position to make too many demands but if you gave me a 50p, I’d say heads Santa Cruz and tails Valdez.

“It doesn’t matter to me because they’re both two good, tough fights.

“I also believe they’re both winnable fights, though.

“I’m still in the same position as I was the last time I spoke about this – I want to be in big fights and I want to fight for world titles.

“The Santa Cruz and Valdez fights have been talked about and we’ll see.

“With Santa Cruz and Valdez, there haven’t been negotiations as such but there have been initial talks and they’ve reached out, they’re both potential fights so there are still options and we’ll see what happens.

“I want to fight world champions so if Kid Galahad beats Josh Warrington,

“I’ll happily fight him but really, I hope he gets smashed to bits.

Galahad has fought nobody really and has never been that impressive in his fights so far as far as I am concerned he told MTK Global.