Conor McGregor accepts ‘fair’ fine and ban after brawl

Conor McGregor paid tribute to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their fair handling of the brawl which overshadowed his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was banned for six months, and fined 50,000 US dollars (£38,000) on Tuesday following an investigation into the unsavoury incidents last October.

Nurmagomedov received a nine-month suspension and a 500,000 US dollars (£380,000) fine after he instigated the post-fight melee.

McGregor tweeted: “I am thankful for the Nevada Athletic Commission’s fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident.”

Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title when he submitted McGregor in the fourth round.

The Russian threw his gumshield towards McGregor’s corner and scaled the octagon before attempting to attack someone from the Irishman’s team in the crowd.

McGregor was also involved in a confrontation after members of Nurmagomedov’s team entered the cage.