Conrad Cummings ready to prove his worth at Windsor Park

Conrad Cummings feels ‘recharged and regrouped’ ahead of his fight at Windsor Park.

Mr Dynamite’ is determined to fulfil his potential after falling short in a bid for the WBO European crown against Luke Keeler last time out – starting on August 18.

With new trainer Jamie Moore now fully established in his corner, the 27-year-old middleweight feels primed to steal some headlines on the night and begin the journey towards a rematch.

Cummings said: “I was feeling down after the defeat to Keeler and had to rebuild myself. I didn’t take the opportunity last time but now my new team is behind me and I feel ready.

“I didn’t look past Luke Keeler but a lot of things were happening behind the scenes and I just massively under-performed.

“I was mentally flat and it showed on the night. I’d like to get it on again.

“It was a hard lesson learned and now I’m getting back in there having recharged and regrouped. What a stage it is to come back on!

“When I turned professional, people were trying to change my style and I was getting lost between two styles.

“Now I know what I have to do and that’s get back to what I do best. The best is yet to come.

“I boxed in the WSB and beat two Olympic silver medallists. I haven’t shown anything like that form yet as a professional but I’m looking forward to putting on a show on August 18.”

Cummings and Keeler both feature on the night at Windsor Park, which boasts a triple headline in Carl Frampton against Luke Jackson, Tyson Fury fights Francesco Pianeta and Cristofer Rosales defends his WBC Flyweight World title against Belfast’s Paddy Barnes.