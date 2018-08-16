Frank Warren sure Windsor Park show will be a huge hit

Promoter Frank Warren cannot wait for Carl Frampton to defend his WBO Interim World title against Luke Jackson at Windsor Park tomorrow night.

Over 24000 fans will pack the National Stadium out to see Frampton, Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes in action.

Barnes has a special fight as he will challenge for the WBC Flyweight World title on the night and Warren says tomorrow night will be something special.

“It is going to be a fantastic occasion. We have Ireland’s best in action.

“Carl is a tremendous professional, fantastic to work with and the reason we are here.

“He knows what is at stake and wants to put himself in line for a full world title fight.

“He is not fazed and just wants the best. He wanted to fight at Windsor Park and we have delivered.

“After this he will be in a major, major fight which fans will love, but Jackson is here to win and upsets happen.

“This is Carl’s dream and I don’t want it turning into a nightmare - but this will be a special, special night of boxing.”

And veteran promoter Warren is also sure that Barnes will beat Cristofer Rosales at the Belfast venue and get his hands on the WBC belt.

“Paddy is really stepping up to the plate after five professional fights and if gameness wins world titles he wins this weekend.

“I am looking for history being made and I believe Paddy can do it in his sixth fight.”

And Barnes trainer Danny Vaughan says his fighter is good to go.

“The camp has been unbelievable and Paddy has given his heart and soul in camp and we just can’t wait. We have been to spar with Kal Yafai who beat Rosales and that was fantastic.”

Also on the bill Tyson Fury fights Francesco Pianeta and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will be ringside.

Steven Ward, Marco McCullough, Conrad Cummings, Lewis Crockcer, Steven Donnelly and Sean McComb will also feature on the bill.