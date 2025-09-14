Hail to the champ: First Ministers lead tributes as Belfast boxer Lewis Crocker claims welterweight belt

Lewis Crocker celebrates his welterweight victory against Paddy Donovan in front of a hometown Belfast crowd on Saturday (13th). Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Northern Ireland exploded with joy over the weekend as our latest boxing champ was crowned – Belfast’s own Lewis Crocker.

Tributes poured in from everyone from both First Ministers to Carl Frampton to Linfield Football Club as Sandy Row’s own ‘the Croc’ stormed to victory in the IBF welterweight championship bout.

In front of an electric 20,000-strong hometown crowd at Windsor Park, the 28-year-old won what he described as “the greatest night of my life” by taking home the belt after a gripping 12-round rematch against Irish rival, Paddy Donovan.

As the province’s latest premier pugilist won his world crown, excited fans across Northern Ireland paid tribute to the grit and determination that had brought him along a hard road to the top of his sport.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly wrote: “He’s done it! Well done to the Croc, the one and only Lewis Crocker! World champion.”

And First Minister Michelle O’Neill posted: “We have a new world champion, massive congratulations to Lewis Crocker. A phenomenal achievement!

“Commiserations to Paddy Donovan, a top-class fighter who gave it his all.

“It’s been an incredible year for our local athletes, competing and achieving at the very highest level of sport.

Lewis Crocker celebrates victory against Paddy Donovan (not pictured) following the IBF World welterweight bout in Belfast on Saturday: Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

“A powerful source of inspiration for the next generation of athletes.”

Retired super bantamweight and super featherweight champ Carl Frampton, like Crocker a Belfast native, stated: “Belfast has a new world champion – viva la Croc.”

Linfield FC posted on X: “South Belfast has a world champion.

“Huge congratulations to one of our own - Lewis Crocker.”

Paddy Donovan (left) and Lewis Crocker in the IBF World welterweight bout in Belfast. Pic: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

Also from the football world, Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, who too comes from Belfast, stated: “Magnificent from Lewis Crocker last night, World Champion from Sandy Row Belfast – ‘how good does that sound’. Delighted for Lewis and the whole family.”

​Former Belfast deputy mayor Guy Spence posted on X: “Overlooked, bypassed, messed about, written off – but you can’t stop destiny.

“Dreams do come true! Huge congratulations Lewis Crocker, tonight you established yourself on the world stage.”

And in a message to Belfast City Council, he added: “Get that civic reception organised.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson stated: “He’s one of our own. Unreal Lewis Crocker!”

The Croc’s journey to the belt was a long and difficult one, which saw him persevere through challenges from the very start of his career.

Back in 2018, he won a settlement in a religious discrimination case after he was not selected for the NI Commonwealth Youth Games squad despite a chief coach’s recommendation.

Crocker believed it was because of his perceived protestant religious belief or unionist political opinion. The Ulster Boxing Council settled the case for £8,500.

Speaking after his win on Saturday, the champ said he’d proved his doubters wrong.