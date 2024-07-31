Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newtownstewart boxer Jude Gallagher produced a gallant performance on Olympic Games debut in Paris, but was ultimately eliminated at the Round of 16 stage after losing a decision to Carlo Paalam from the Philippines.

Paalam, who won flyweight silver three years ago in Tokyo, took victory across all five judges scorecards with one scoring it 30-27 in his favour while the remaining four had it 29-28.

The 26-year-old has already racked up significant experience, medalling in the Asian Games, Asian Championships and Southeast Asian Games throughout his career to date, but Gallagher showed moments of promise during his first trip to one of sport’s biggest stages.

Gallagher, who won featherweight gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, became only the second Tyrone boxer to feature at the Olympics since Tommy Corr fought in Los Angeles 40 years ago.

Jude Gallagher. PIC: Sport NI

The commentary team on Discovery+ said about the bout: "There’s a lot to like about young Jude Gallagher in his first Olympic Games...surely he’ll be back. At 22, he has a big future. It was a valiant effort, but he never did quite enough to convince the judges.

"There’s a touch of quality about everything Paalam seems to do. Gallagher’s best efforts to put the pressure on did seem to bare fruit, boxing to a game plan and stopping Paalam from being on the move and setting the pace, but he came through the test and showed all his knowledge and talent.”

Gallagher qualified for the Games back in March thanks to a top-four finish at the first Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Italy, reflecting to Sport NI: “It was a very special moment but whenever that final bell went in that last fight and I heard the words of the announcer say and going to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it just felt surreal.

