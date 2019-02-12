I can feel the power coming says Sean McComb before Ulster Hall battle

Sean McComb remains relaxed amid great expectations and is becoming more powerful ahead of his return to the ring in Belfast on March 29.

The former Northern Ireland captain has impressed since turning professional and will look to move to 6-0-KO4 on the MTK Global show at Ulster Hall.

McComb said: “I’ve been working on sitting down on my punches more and getting more whip on them. I want to keep going the way I’m going tactically and trusting my talent.

“I can feel the power coming in the more I mature. I want to keep the speed and the movement going while continuously adding power.

“A few people like Carl Frampton and Boxing News magazine have me as one of the prospects of 2019 and that’s good.

“ If I can keep people happy and I’m boxing well, I’ll just stay level-headed and focus on what I want to achieve in my career.

“I can’t wait to fight at Ulster Hall. It’s one of the best boxing venues in the whole of Ireland.

“There’s so much boxing history there – there have been some massive names and some massive nights.

“The atmosphere will be electric on the night. I’ve competed in every tournament there as an amateur and it’s right up there with the best places I’ve ever fought in.”

Headlining a bustling card on the night is the rematch between Conrad Cummings and Luke Keeler for the WBO European middleweight title – with other big names such as Steven Ward, Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh, Gary Cully and more on the undercard.

