Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The book titled: "Carl Frampton: My Autobiography" is now available in stores and the 36-year-old vowed the publication was a few years in the making.

He further revealed how the book helped him to recall old memories - even though his wife Christine had her fears!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suppose when you have a bit of success in your career, it's what a lot of sports people do is write a book," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Frampton celebrates after his IBF World Super Bantamweight title challenge against Kiko Martinez at Titanic slipway in 2014

"You see people who have maybe not been as successful as I've been publishing a book, so you think if they're doing one then I can do one too.

"A lot of was to do with the McGuigan case which has probably not been documented properly anywhere and I wanted to talk about that and let people know what went on.

"The book was a few years in the making alongside Paul Gibson who wrote Eamonn Magee's book which was unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of Christine's concerns was that she didn't know what I was going to talk about as my life has been boring compared to Eamonn's but I was quick to reassure her that it's been alright.

"I hadn't planned to write a book all my life but definitely towards the last few years of my career.

"There were plenty of things that I forgot that happened when I was writing the book.

"I remember trying to recollect on a few things and getting them wrong and someone being there to tell me what happened, with others giving their side of the story and talking to old friends who were part of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People buying the book should expect honesty, it's an easy enough read, it's shocking when you get to the McGuigan court case as a few have told me it's gob-smacking when they read some of the figures floating around.

"There's a few laughs and it's a book full of me spilling the beans and telling it how it is."

After progressing through the amateur scene and having to be talked around giving the sport up early, Frampton would win two world titles in two different divisions.

He said winning the first of those against Kiko Martinez brought "a feeling of relief" in that his dedication to the support was rewarded on the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I became world champion the first time, that was always the plan when I turned professional," he added.

"To do it in two divisions I probably have a sense of over-achievement.

"I never imagined I would have done as much as I have done in my career.

"I'm proud of what I've done and I'm happy with it and that's one of the reasons why I never wanted to come back into the sport.

"It was a feeling of relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was ecstatic but it was more of 'I've done it' as it's all I wanted to do.

"When I turned professional, if someone had given me that option and said I'll grant you a wish to be a world champion but you'll lose it in your first defence, I probably would have taken that.

"I wanted more after the first world title and just blasted on. I had a few defences of the super bantamweight title, I unified against Scott Quigg and moved up and beat Leo Santa Cruz in the next division."

Behind every great man is a great woman and Frampton says he is no different as his long-term partner Christine was often tasked looking after their three children when he was away in camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He acknowledged how he even used Christine’s money from a student loan at the start of his boxing career.

"Christine's support was extremely important throughout but even at the start,” he continued.

"Before I turned professional, I didn't have any money and I literally lived off her wages in New Look and her student loans whilst she was studying a degree in criminology.

"I owe her a lot for that, but more than that, I was away training in camp but when I look after the kids for half a day, it's complete chaos but she's had that for 12 week periods when I've been away, so I owe her so much for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Christine has mentioned to a few people that things are much easier now at home which is nice, because if it's easier for her, then I'm hoping it's all been worth it.

"I think it has, we are comfortable now, can go on nice holidays whereas others might not have that privilege.

"If you want to get to the top in any sport, then you have to make sacrifices and I done that.

"It's hard but it's just what I knew as it was my job.

"I'd rather be doing that than working extensive off shore at an oil rig or knocking my pan in bricklaying until I'm 60 and then retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understood it was going to be hard but I knew it was going to be short lived.

"I put a lot of effort into it because I knew it wasn't going to last forever."

Written with award-winning author and journalist, Paul D. Gibson, Frampton is unflinching and unrelenting in this candid account of his remarkable career inside and outside the ring - his protracted legal battles with Barry McGuigan included - and his subsequent work across both communities in Northern Ireland.