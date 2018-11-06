Jack Catterall is looking to get into World title contention

Undefeated super-lightweight Jack Catterall is confident he’s fully earned a world title shot having cleaned up the division domestically.

‘El Gato’ (23-0-KO12) has beaten Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies in his most recent two bouts and with the WBO Intercontinental belt in his possession since early 2015, he feels ready for a shot at the top prize.

When Maurice Hooker makes the first defence of the WBO world title he won by edging Terry Flanagan against Alex Saucedo on November 16, Catterall will be more than an interested spectator.

Catterall said: “I’ve never turned down a fight. Every single domestic fight my promoter Frank Warren has offered me, I’ve accepted.

“I’ve boxed every opponent I’ve been asked to domestically so now I want to fight on the international scene, whether that’s Hooker or Saucedo.

“I’m only 25 and I’m still improving. I know I’ve got lots of ground to cover but I believe I’ve earned my shot at this world title and it’ll take the right fight against the right opponent for me to really express myself.

“When I watched Hooker fight Flanagan I thought he was alright but there’s no area I thought he excelled in. I believe my skills outweigh his skills.

“He doesn’t look the strongest or fastest at the weight.

“I’m sure Hooker might say something similar about me but with the momentum I’ve got and the fighters I train with, I learn all the time and the better the opponent, the better you’ll see me fight.”