James Tennyson and Feargal McCrory fights confirmed for Ulster Hall shows on February 9

Two massive fights have been announced for the Ulster Hall show in Belfast on February 9.

James Tennyson - who is returning from a gallant world title defeat to the IBF World Super Featherweight Champion Tevin Farmer back in October in Boston - will face the tough and experienced Garry Neale from England.

While Feargal McCrory will take on Dublin’s Karl Kelly for the Irish Lightweight title.

The MHD Promotions - in Association with A McLean Bookmakers andAlpha Training NI Limited - features a host of top local talent including Paul Hyland Jnr and Tommy McCarthy.

Neale is a former English amateur standout who represented England at youth level comes across the Irish Sea undefeated in 10 contests as a professional.

He will be looking to make a name for himself by claiming the scalp of the exciting and talented Tennyson

The 30-year-old is rolling the dice and knows a victory over Tennyson will guarantee him a straight shot at one of the current British, Commonwealth or European lightweight champions.

Tennyson returned to the gym less than four weeks after his unsuccessful world title tilt, and knows that defeat against Neale would be disastrous for his career at this stage.

Victory would set up a huge domestic fight at the end of March between another MHD managed and promoted fighter, IBF European super-featherweight champion and mandatory British title challenger Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark.

Clark has now been given a rescheduled date of February 23 for his British title challenge with Bowen, putting the Tennyson fight on hold until March 30.

The remainder of the bill includes Hyland Jnr, McCarthy, Cathy McAleer, Luke Wilton, Joe Fitzpatrick and Mathew Fitzsimons.

Tickets from the boxers on bill, promoter Mark Dunlop or Ulster Hall Box Office www.ulsterhall.co.uk