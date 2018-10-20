James Tennyson determined to bring IBF belt back to Belfast

James Tennyson weighed in yesterday for his IBF showdown against Tevin Farmer and the Belfast super-featherweight hasn’t looked better.

Tennyson and rival Farmer both weighed in below the weight limit as the first attempt so the clash in Boston tonight was good to go.

Both men have suffered defeat in their careers to date with champion Farmer tasting defeat four times while Tennyson has lost twice on his journey to his World title showdown.

The fight itself will be clash of styles as Farmer is famed for his footwork and movement while Tennyson is heavy handed and will be on a seek and destroy mission against the American.

It will be a game of chess at the TD Gardens as both fighters look to get the upper hand but who will come up with the winning move.

Farmer is favourite with the bookies but Tennyson with his knock-out power has upset the form books before and he will be looking to do the same again against the talented Farmer.

Speaking at yesterday’s weigh-in Tennyson says this was his time to shine on the world stage.

He said: “It’s good to get the weigh-in done and dusted. I feel strong at the weight and am ready to go. This is a huge fight for me and I am determined to get it done.

“All the hard work is done now so all I have to do is go out there perform and get the job done. It will be tough but the belt is going back to Belfast with me,”

And manager Mark Dunlop hopes Tennyson can take this golden opportunity to get himself to the top table.

“This a tough fight but we are confident he can get the job done, If James wins this it opens him to other huge fights in the future. He has come up the hard way and this is the biggest opportunity of his boxing career and we believe he can get the job done,” said Dunlop.

There are two other World title fights on the card with Demetrius Andrade taking on Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant WBO World middleweight title and Ireland’s Katie Taylor defends her WBA and IBF titles against Cindy Serrano.

And British fighters Scott Quigg, Kid Galahad and Tommy Coyle are also on the bill.