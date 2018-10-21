James Tennyson loses to Tevin Farmer in brave bid to lift IBF World title

James Tennyson came up short in his brave bid to claim the IBF World title in Boston on Saturday nightas he was stopped by Tevin Farmer in the fifth round.

The Belfast super-featherweight had survived being put down by a vicious body punch in the fourth but he could not recover after being put down by another body shot in the fifth from the fast and elusive American.

Round one was a game of cat and mouse with Farmer moving and Tennyson looking to close the space.

In round two Farmer and Tennyson both landed but the American was proving elusive and hard to pin down,.

Tennyson tried to close the gap in the third round but Farmer was on the move and proving hard to track down and the Belfast fighter must not get frustrated.

A body shot in the fourth had Tennyson down but he recovered and got to his feet after an eight count - but the warning signs were there as Farmer was stepping up the pace.

Tennyson was down for a second time in the fight on the fifth and the referee stopped the fight.

It was disappointing result for Tennyson but he still has plenty left in the tank.

In an IBF Featherweight World title eliminator Kid Galahad saw off Toka Kahn Clary on points - 118-100, 118-100 and 115-113.

That means Galahad should be next in line to face the winner of the IBF World title clash between Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington in Manchester on December 22.

This one was messy from the start with Galahad making the slightly better start of the two over the first four rounds.

Little happened over the next four rounds with little to pick between the two but Clary seemed to be getting stronger.

The ninth was slightly brighter from both but neither man was ever in any danger.

Galahad upped the pace in the tenth as his rival seemed to be fading as the Sheffield fighter worked his body.

Both had a go in the 11th but there was few fireworks.

They both needed a big final round but neither could deliver a grandstand finish as Galahad ran out the winner on points.

Super-Featherweight Scott Quigg - who lost to Frampton in 2016 - stopped Mario Briones in the second round after one minute and 12 seconds. The stoppage came after the Mexican took several shots without firing back.

Tommy Coyle fought Ryan Kielczweski and came away a winner on points - 99-90, 98-91, 96-93. It was a good performance from Coyle on his debut in the USA.

There was also a win on the night for American based Irish fighter Niall Kennedy who saw off Brendan Barrett 60-53, 60-53 and 58-55.

It was a good scrap between the two heavyweights but Kennedy was a deserving winner.

Daniyar Yeleussinov beat Matt Doherty in round one. The referee stopping the fight after Doherty had shipped several punches. The fight may have been halted a little bit early but the fight was only heading in the one direction.