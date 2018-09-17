James Tennyson ready to claim IBF World title

James Tennyson looked relaxed on Monday at the Kronk Gym in Belfast as he counts down to his IBF World title fight in Boston on October 20.

The Belfast super-featherweight will face champion Tevin Farmer for the belt and Tennyson knows that he will have to be at his best for the biggest fight of his life.

"It will be a tough fight and Farmer is a good boxer. But in my last few fights we have had guys who fight in the style that Farmer fights.He is a tricky southpaw so I will have to hunt him down and get the job done.

"I am prepared to go the full 12 rounds but hopefully I can hunt him down and get the stoppage."

And Tennyson says fighting for a world title is something he has been dreaming about for quite some time.

"I have been boxing from a very young age and I have always wanted to fight for a World title.This is a huge opportunity and it is one I want to grasp. I have a baby on the way so I want to win this World title so that I can have a better life for the baby.

"I know it will not be easy but I am going there to be win that World title," he added.